Bank of America Corp DE Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

