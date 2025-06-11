Bank of America Corp DE Has $527,000 Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKST. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:PKST opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

