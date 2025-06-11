Bank of America Corp DE Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bally’s by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Bally’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Bally’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Down 0.6%

Bally’s stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALY

Bally’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.