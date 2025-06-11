Bank of America Corp DE Has $574,000 Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 271,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

