Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 205,286.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pharvaris by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Pharvaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -2.86.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHVS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

