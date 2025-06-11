Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of MAX stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

