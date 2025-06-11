Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,083,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,483 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 806,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 279,360 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9%

FATE stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

