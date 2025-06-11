Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Funko were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Funko by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 154,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Funko Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Funko stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,109.86. This trade represents a 59.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,045 shares of company stock valued at $407,545. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

