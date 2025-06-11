Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,034 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innodata were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INOD shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.