Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,771 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a PE ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 1.94. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

About The Shyft Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.