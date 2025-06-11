Bank of America Corp DE Sells 167,764 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

