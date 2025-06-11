Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,058 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ZimVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ZimVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 267,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIMV opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

