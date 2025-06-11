Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 230,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $453.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

