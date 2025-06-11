Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $297.97 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 42.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,158,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

