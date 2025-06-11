Bank of America Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $71.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.