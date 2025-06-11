Bank Stocks To Research – June 8th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Intuit, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities issued by publicly traded banking institutions, representing shareholders’ ownership claims on the bank’s assets and earnings. Their value and dividends are influenced by factors such as interest rate movements, credit quality of loans and regulatory policies. Investors often include bank stocks in portfolios to gain exposure to the financial sector and diversify risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061,714. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.81. 7,734,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,312. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 36,995,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,802,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,651. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $646.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.21.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,391. The company has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $591.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day moving average is $541.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

