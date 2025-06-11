Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. 4,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

