Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

