Benchmark Increases IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $50.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

IonQ Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE IONQ opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $391,894.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,067,211.01. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

