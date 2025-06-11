Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, and Hut 8 are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin. These might include Bitcoin miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, or firms holding large amounts of Bitcoin as an asset. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the need to own the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 61,151,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,989,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 55,818,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,014,459. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 30,991,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,095,751. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,414,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,148,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of HUT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 11,083,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,607. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Read More