Best Construction Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

IonQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, Caterpillar, and Deere & Company are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves planning, designing and building residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. These equities give investors exposure to the construction sector, which is closely tied to economic growth, interest‐rate movements and government infrastructure spending. Because construction activity is cyclical, construction stocks often fluctuate in value based on changes in market demand, regulatory policies and raw‐material costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.92. 31,482,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,207,480. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.46 and its 200 day moving average is $490.97. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $270.57. 3,079,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.40.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.18. The stock had a trading volume of 642,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

