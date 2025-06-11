Best Financial Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, and Uber Technologies are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—such as banks, insurance firms, investment managers, and real estate companies—that generate revenue through lending, underwriting, asset management, and fees. Their performance tends to be sensitive to interest-rate changes, credit conditions, regulatory policies, and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. 61,705,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,951,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,546. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,621. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Recommended Stories