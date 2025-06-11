Best Travel Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Booking, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is facilitating or providing travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online booking platforms and travel agencies. Their performance is closely tied to consumer travel demand, economic conditions and regulatory or geopolitical developments. Investors often use them to gain exposure to cyclical trends in consumer discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.69 on Monday, reaching $1,006.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $993.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.81. The company has a market capitalization of $446.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. 6,036,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,811. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,676,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,149,122. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $74.85 on Monday, hitting $5,539.76. 96,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,990.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,931.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.07. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

