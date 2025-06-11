Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

