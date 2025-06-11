BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,681 shares traded.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
