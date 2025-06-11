BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.24. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 131,921 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

