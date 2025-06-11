Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 454,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,225.12. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rubrik Stock Down 6.1%

RBRK opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.