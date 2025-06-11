Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $127.40

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE AEM opened at $116.90 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $126.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

