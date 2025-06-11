Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $66.83

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,076,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,224,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK opened at $51.59 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

