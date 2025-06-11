Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $372.92

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $358.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.