Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $83.97

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

