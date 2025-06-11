Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $67.57

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. KBR has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 220,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in KBR by 158.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

