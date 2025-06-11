Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $130.50

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,633.20. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,227 shares of company stock worth $55,416,217. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.