Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $26.93

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $3,178,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

