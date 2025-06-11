Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $80.26

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading decreased their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

