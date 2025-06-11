Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $140.75

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in NRG Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

