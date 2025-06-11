Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $124.50

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,720. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

