Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $135.62

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.62.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $11,401,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $118.67 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

