Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $60.50

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STNG opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,981 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,374,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

