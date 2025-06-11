Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$74.17

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.17.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 64,802 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.16, for a total transaction of C$4,481,913.69. Also, Director Trevor Ebl bought 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,732.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,887 shares of company stock worth $1,231,890 and have sold 135,272 shares worth $9,403,527. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$67.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$46.07 and a 1 year high of C$71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

