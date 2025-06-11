Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $397.00

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $397.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $360.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.61. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $291.77 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.