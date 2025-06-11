Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) PT at C$22.21

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$21.07 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

