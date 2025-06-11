Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.