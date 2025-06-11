Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $30.33

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 106,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

