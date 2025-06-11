Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $37.25

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.