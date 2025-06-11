Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $293.54

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.54.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $252.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.78. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,838 shares of company stock valued at $61,738,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

