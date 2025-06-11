Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $57.94

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

