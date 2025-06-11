Brokers Issue Forecasts for Airbnb FY2026 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,480,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,528,000 after purchasing an additional 153,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,033 shares of company stock worth $175,485,785 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.