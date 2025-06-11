Brokers Issue Forecasts for BAH FY2026 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.