Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cerus FY2026 Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million.

Cerus Stock Down 2.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cerus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 219,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cerus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,169,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 18,949 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $27,476.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 715,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,982.50. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $103,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,238,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,074.40. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,167 shares of company stock valued at $207,592 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.